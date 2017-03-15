Omaha — Brian Todd Wike, 51, Omaha, died March 1, 2017, in Omaha.

Services were held in Omaha with interment at Voss-Mohr Cemetery.

Todd was born March 18, 1956, and raised in Charlotte, N.C. He has one older brother, Tony. Todd graduated from West Charlotte High School, and enlisted in the United States Army in 1993. During his six years in the military, he was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas; Johnston Island in the Pacific Ocean; and at the Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. After leaving the army, Todd returned to North Carolina, where he continued to serve in the North Carolina National Guard while attending college. He earned a B.S. degree in business administration from Pembroke State University. He also earned an A.S. in microcomputer technology from Omaha’s Metropolitan Community College. After graduation, he moved to Omaha in 1996 to be closer to his brother, Tony, and family. He began a career at Farm Bureau Credit Union in computer technology for a couple years at then Precision Industries. He then worked for a number of years at Metro Community College and for the last years of his life, he worked at Pentagon Federal Credit Union. Todd was a quiet person, but with family and friends he always made things humorous. He loved his dogs Lady and Daisy and enjoyed spending his time relaxing with a good game or race on television, particularly if his beloved North Carolina Tar Heels were playing.

He is survived by wife, Kimberly (Arens) Wike; brother, Jack Anthony “Tony” Wike (Ronita); ex-sister-in-law, Lynn Wike; nephews, Scott Wike (Melissa), Andy Wike (Andrea) and Bob Wike (Autumn), all of Omaha; sisters-in-law, Lisa Kruse (Gary), Hartington, and Jennifer Nodes (Bill), Dallas, Texas; brothers-in-law, Leon Arens (Susan), Omaha; Michael Arens (Alicia), St. Louis, Mo.; Dennis Arens, Jr. (Dree) and Thomas Arens (Teresa), both of Hartington; 19 nieces and nephews, and 10 great-nieces and nephews; and many loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by mother, Luella Wike.