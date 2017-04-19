Norfolk — Bonnie Finley, 68, Norfolk, died April 11, 2017, at Faith Regional Hospital, Norfolk, with all of her family by her side.

Visitation and a prayer service were April 16 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Norfolk.

Funeral Services were April 17 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Norfolk, with Pastor Ryan Taylor officiating.

Burial was at Clearwater Cemetery, Clearwater.

Arrangements were under the direction of Snider Memorial Funeral Home, Clearwater.

Bonnie Mae (Snider) Finley was born May 25, 1948, to Melvin and Dorothy (Hale) Snider at Norfolk. She grew up in Clearwater and attended Clearwater High School, graduating with the Class of 1966. She married Thomas Finley April 11, 1970, in Clearwater. She was a secretary for many years, working for Dr. Don Bailey and Bauer Hedlund Ford when they lived in O’Neill. When they moved to Hartington in 1995, she worked for LePrino Foods. After Retirement in 2006, they moved to Norfolk.

Bonnie was a collector of many things. She loved to do crafts, sewing, and baking for the neighbors and friends. She was involved in TOPS and grief share. She looked forward to her Tuesday night dinner parties with her grief share friends.

She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Bonnie enjoyed the simple gestures of love and kindness in life – phone calls, text messages, baked treats, fellowship, snuggles from grandkids. Her pride and joy was her grandchildren and family gatherings.

She is survived by her children, Jennifer and Mark Bazyn, Norfolk; Melissa and Jason Vietor, Norfolk; Nancy and Carl Schieffer, Crofton; and David and Ashley Finley, Fullerton; honorary daughter, Jackie Bright, Sioux Falls, S.D.; grandchildren, Vanessa Vietor, Austin Vietor, Josie Bazyn, Hannah Schieffer, Peyton Vietor, Ashlynn Schieffer, Keston Rubeck, Jacob Finley, Anesha Bright, Matthew Bazyn, Jaxin Finley, Breanna Schieffer, Katelynn Schieffer; brother, Donald and wife, Barbara Snider, Elgin; sisters, Sharon and husband, Lyle Larson, Valentine, and Beverly Wright, Oakdale; brother-in-law, Ron Sanne, Clearwater; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Good, Ewing; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

She was preceded in her death by parents; and husband, in 2007; sisters, Helen Sanne, and infant sister, Barbara Ann Snider; and brothers-in-law, Fred Wright and James Good.