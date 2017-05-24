Allen — Bobette Kay Gonzales, 66, Allen, died May 13, 2017, at her home near Allen.

A celebration of life service will be 10 a.m., June 3, at the Dixon Community Center, Dixon.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bressler-Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home, Wakefield.

Bobette was born Aug. 11, 1950, in Sioux City, Iowa, to August and Avonell (Porter) Fredette. Bobette married Louis Gonzales Aug. 12, 1968, in Denver, Colo.

Bobette had a love for horses and a love for all animals. Running arena race and trail rides topped her list of favorite things to do. Being surrounded by her family and enjoying her grandkids filled her heart with joy.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Louis Gonzales, Allen; two sons, Bradley (Suzy), Allen, and Brent (Tonia), Brooklyn, N.Y.; one daughter, Stephanie (Mike) Kumm, Winetoon; seven grandchildren, Alexander, Megan and Lauren Gonzales, Sydney and Adam Kumm, Eleni and Kieran Gonzales; three sisters, Beverly Berge,Thornton, Colo.; Barb (Dennis) Smith, South Sioux City; and Nancy Surber, Concord; and a brother, Brian (Sue) Fredette, Council Bluffs, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Robert Fredette; father and mother-in-law, Joe and Loriana (Cabral) Gonzales; and a brother-in-law, Anthony Gonzales.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation