COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Blake Thomas Woockman, 26, Commerce City, Colo., formerly of Crofton, died Sept. 16, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Phoenix, Ariz., due to respiratory/lung complications, with the love of his life, Nicole, her parents, and his mom and dad by his side.

Visitation and a Vigil service were Sept. 22 at church, and continued Saturday at church, one hour prior to services.

Mass of Christian Burial was Sept. 23 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Crofton, with the Rev. John Rutten and Rev. Timothy Podraza officiating.

Burial was at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Crofton, with military honors by the Offutt Air Force Honor Guard and the Crofton American Legion Post 128.

Pallbearers were Alec Woockman, Austin Woockman, Dusty Altena, Mic Altena, Mark Altena, Som Altena, Jeff Van Kley and Jude Woockman.

Honorary pallbearers were Blake’s first cousins, Crofton High School friends, his college friends and his Air Force family.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Crofton.

Blake loved his heavenly Father, his family, friends, and anything life had to offer. Blake was born May 16, 1991, in Yankton, S.D., to Terry and Maureen (Boecker) Woockman. He was a 2010 graduate of Crofton High School. He adored his wife Nicole (Altena), who he had met at Augustana University, Sioux Falls, S.D. They both graduated in May 2014 and were married the following week. The time they had together was too brief. Not enough time to do the things they loved to do together. Eat out, cook food, watch Harry Potter movies, hang out with Frankie, their Cockapoo, and just be together in PJs on lazy weekend mornings. From his birth until his death, Blake demonstrated a humble and selfless heart. Everyone that met Blake loved him. His kindness, tenderness, humbleness, and his infectious grin drew everyone in. He was a hard worker — always giving 100 percent or more in whatever he did: ROTC, the Air Force, family, friends and all of his relationships. He valued people and he knew how to love them well. He was bright and gifted. He played several instruments and could learn complicated codes but he never took himself too seriously. He was a playful, happy, and content young man. Blake fought hard for over eight extremely difficult weeks, but the lung disease he had contracted finally won.

Blake is survived by his wife, Nicole, Commerce City, Colo.; parents, Terry and Maureen Woockman, Crofton; two brothers, Alec and wife, Emma Woockman, (son, Jude), Omaha; and Austin Woockman and girlfriend, Lauren Graves, Lincoln; parents-in-law, Dan and Sandi Altena, Sioux Center, Iowa; grandmother, Donna Maibaum, Crofton; and countless in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ray and Lorene Woockman; maternal grandfather, Alfred Boecker; maternal step grandfather, Vern Maibaum; aunt, Sheryl Mueller; and uncle, Loren Boecker.