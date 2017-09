PHOENIX, Ariz., — Blake T. Woockman, 26, Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Crofton, died Sept. 17, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Phoenix, Ariz., due to respiratory/lung complications. His wife is Niki, and his parents are Maureen and Terry Woockman.

Funeral Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home, Crofton.