YANKTON, S.D. — Bernice A. Tuttle, 82, Yankton, S.D., died June 9, 2017, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m., June 14, 2017, at the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home, Yankton, with a prayer service at 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., June 15, at First United Methodist Church, Yankton, with Rev. Ron Johnson officiating.

Burial will be in the Yankton City Cemetery, Yankton.

Pallbearers are Doug Whipple, Bradley Tuttle, Mike Sparks, Cory Tuttle, Randy Gubbels and Shannon Tuttle.

Bernice A. Tuttle was born Aug. 16, 1934, in Yankton, to George and Elsie (Blazek) Sparks Sr. Bernice grew up and attended school in Yankton and worked at the State Hospital in Yankton for a few years. She married Arthur Tuttle April 16, 1954, in Yankton and moved to Art’s family’s farm. Bernice and Art moved to Illinois where Bernice took great pride in raising her five sons. After her boys were grown, Bernice worked as a department manager for McDade’s and later at Ace Hardware in Illinois. After Art’s retirement they enjoyed spending their time traveling around the country in their motorhome until they moved back to Yankton in 2002.

Bernice enjoyed camping, boating, traveling, riding motorcycles with her husband, and searching genealogy records in libraries, cemeteries and battlefields of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. She was a great mother and wonderful wife, who loved taking care of her family.

Survivors include her husband, Art Tuttle, Yankton, S.D.; four sons, Gerald (Nancy) Tuttle, Hayward, Wis.; Keith Tuttle, Plainfield, Ill.; Steve Tuttle, Yankton, S.D.; and Daniel (Peggy) Tuttle, Spring, Texas; four grandchildren, Kevin and his wife, Deborah, Sandra, Cory and his wife, Keila; and Chuck Jr.; brother, Jim (Verna) Sparks, Yankton, S.D.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Charles; daughter-in-law, Jan; three brothers, Tom, George and Robert; and four sisters, Bert, Helen, Marcella and Janice.