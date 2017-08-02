MASKELL — Barbara Lynn Wieseler, 65, Maskell, died surrounded by her family July 28, 2017, at her residence, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Visitation and a Vigil service were July 30 from 3-6 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 4:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Newcastle, and resumed one hour prior to services at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial was July 31 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Newcastle, with Rev. Andrew Sohm officiating.

Burial was in the Maskell Cemetery.

The Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, assisted with arrangements. Barb was born March 3, 1952, in Yankton, S.D., to Richard Edward and Patricia Delores (Becker) Jones. She grew up in Wynot, and graduated from Wynot High School in 1970. Barb married Darrell J. Wieseler Nov. 25, 1972, in Santa Rosa, Calif. They started their life together in San Francisco, Calif., and they went on to follow Darrell’s job throughout a number of moves primarily in the Midwest.

A devoted wife and mother, Barb raised a growing family that included six children, a couple of dogs, and even a bird. Barb worked as a telephone operator, home day care provider and private housekeeper over the years, but her life’s work was her dedication to her family. Her love for family, children, and grandchildren was demonstrated through her daily acts of service to others. One of her hallmarks was her ability to put the needs of her family above hers always.

Barb was an active member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and Sodality. She served as a Director of Religious Education and taught classes at St. Peter’s, Newcastle, and St. Patrick’s, Jackson. Barb was also a member of the Newcastle American Legion Auxiliary Post 62.

She loved flowers, gardening, camping, traveling and was an active crafter in yarn and needlework. She especially enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren.

Barb is survived by her husband, Darrell Wieseler, Maskell; six children, Brenda and Barry Litchfield, Greeneville, Tenn; Stacy and Don Tunink, Omaha; Jason and Melissa Wieseler, East Stroudsburg, Pa.; Shannon Wieseler, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Andrea Brown, Mayetta, Kan.; Monica and Roberto Reyes, Vicenza, Italy; her mother, Patricia Jones, Santa Rosa, Calif.; 14 grandchildren; eight siblings, Douglas and Jann Jones, High Pointe, N.C.; Kent Jones, Kevin and Patti Jones, Hollister, Calif.; Debora and Mike Sey, Sacramento, Calif.; Jeff and Karen Jones, Modesto, Calif.; Mark and Yvette Jones, Santa Cruz, Calif.; Marcia Jones and her husband, Dennis, Petaluma, Calif.; Neal and Kristin Jones, Santa Rosa, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Jones, and a son-in-law, Michael Brown.