Yankton, S.D.— Arthur Bernard Becker, 86, Yankton, S.D., died Dec. 10, 2017, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.

Visitation, with a Rosary and a Vigil Service, was at St. Benedict Catholic Church. Visitation continued Friday at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial was Dec. 15 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, with Rev. Scott Traynor officiating.

Burial was in the Beaver Creek Cemetery, Crofton, with military honors provide by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post 791 and the Patriot Guard.

Pallbearers were Sara Rogers, Jill Ward, Eric Ward, Melicia Zimola, Amy Westrum, Mark Smith, Katie Stutzman, Tony Becker and Alex Becker.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Yankton.

Arthur Bernard Becker was born April 20, 1931, to Arthur and Helen (Wuebben) Becker. Art’s mother died shortly after his birth, so he was raised by many relatives in the St. Helena area. He graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1950, and served in the Army from September 1952-July 1953. Art married Marjorie Tramp July 7, 1954. They had three children. Prior to 1960, he did custom corn shelling and truck mechanic work for his father-in-law, B.A. Tramp, in South Yankton. Art and Marge moved to Yankton in 1960, and purchased a home on Riverside Drive, where they lived until he moved to Avera Sister James Care Center. Their friends affectionately called them “River Rats.”

Art was known in the area as one of the best auto mechanics around. He worked for various garages in the Yankton and Northeast Nebraska area prior to opening Art’s Muffler Service, Yankton, in 1972. The original building burned down in 1978 and was rebuilt with a larger updated shop and had one of the first custom exhaust tube benders in the region.

Art had the joy of watching his grandchildren grow as his daughter, Joleen, and his wife helped to manage the business while the grandchildren played in the office. In 1987, Art’s son, Gary entered into the business partnership and Gary’s wife, Renee, worked as the secretary. Art found working with his children and wife rewarding as you can face the problems and joys together. Art’s reputation for honesty and keeping up with the changing times helped to fulfill his goal “A job well done at a fair price.” After Art retired in 2003, he spent many hours enjoying the river and the scenic sunsets which he talked about fondly during his time at Majestic Bluffs. He also enjoyed the antics of the numerous birds and squirrels that he fed along the river bank. Art had a tremendous love of animals and he and Marge had numerous dogs during their lives together. He found much comfort in the “house dogs” at Majestic Bluffs.

Art enjoyed fishing, camping, and anything his family had an interest in at the time. Summer or winter weekends would find Art towing his kids and their friends behind the boat or snowmobile. Many kids learned to ski behind his 35hp motor boat. Art’s favorite saying, that he lived by as well as passing on to his kids was, “main thing is, don’t get excited.” He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed teasing his grandchildren. He was known to pass legends and myths on to them as truths that they will reminisce about to this day. Art was a quiet man, but had the ability to provide profound one liners that left many people chuckling with him. He passed on his artistic ability to his daughter, Charleen, by introducing her to drawing. Art was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church and The Center. It is hard to recall all the lives Art has touched and the memories made in his 86 years of life.

Art is survived by Marge, his wife of 63 years; daughters, Joleen (Randy) Smith and Charleen (Elmer) Ward; and son, Gary (Renee) Becker, all of Yankton; nine grandchildren and their spouses; 21 grandchildren with another expected in July and many nieces and nephews.

Art was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Odilo and Xavier Becker, and Elizabeth Schmidt.

Memorials are preferred to The Center, Southeast CASA or the Yankton Humane Society.