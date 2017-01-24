HARTINGTON — Arnold Eugene Christensen, 88, Hartington, died Jan. 20, 2017, at Park View Haven Nursing Home, Coleridge.

Visitation was Sunday at the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, and continued one hour before services at the church Monday.

Funeral Services were Jan. 23 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Hartington, with Rev. Amanda Talley officiating.

Burial was in the Belden Cemetery, Belden.

Pallbearers were Cody Christensen, Carly Christensen, Jimmy Christensen, Casey Christensen, Darin Becker and Cole Becker.

Arnold was born Jan. 12, 1929, at Hartington to James Eugene and Marie (Jensen) Christensen. He attended District 47 Country School and graduated from Hartington High School. He farmed the family farm east of Hartington until moving to Park View Haven Nursing Home in December 2005. He and his brother, Harvey, wintered in Texas from 1973-1983.

Arnold was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Hartington.

He enjoyed playing cards and playing Wii bowling. He looked forward to receiving his mail and spending time with his family.

Arnold is survived by a nephew, Bill and Connie Christensen, Hartington; two nieces, Diane and Dennis Lockman, Papillion, and JoAnn and Stan Janssen, Lincoln; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Arnold was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Louise Griggs and Leona Christensen; and two brothers, Harvey and Elmer Christensen.