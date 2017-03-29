Norfolk — Annette F. Pittet, 52, Norfolk, died March 22, 2017 at her residence in Norfolk.

Visitation was March 24 at Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk.

Funeral services were March 25 at the First United Methodist Church, Norfolk, with Pastor Jay Daniell and Pastor Shelly Petz officiating.

Graveside services were March 25 at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Pierce.

Casket bearers were Ryan Lingenfelter, Brian King, Preston Frasch, Charlie Voecks, T.J. Martin, Ben Baldwin, Casey Prochaska and Donald Gerdes.

The daughter of Duane Lee and Mary (Gerdes) Finch was born Nov. 9, 1964, in Osmond. She attended school at Washington Elementary in Norfolk and Norfolk Junior High before graduating from Norfolk High School in 1983.

She married Robert “Bob” Pittet June 5, 1981, in Pierce. Annette and Bob lived in Norfolk. Annette took care of their children, Joshua and Monica, at home when they were young. She then worked at Henningsen Foods for a couple years before getting her certified nursing assistant license. She worked as a CNA at Norfolk Golden Living Center for 20 years. After working at the Golden Living Center, she worked at Faith Regional Hospital, Norfolk, where she has been for five years.

She enjoyed gambling, camping and traveling with her family. Annette loved to spend time with her kids and grandchildren.

Survivors include her spouse, Robert Pittet, Norfolk; a daughter, Monica Pittet and special friend, Shawn Kilzer, Norfolk; a son, Joshua Pittet, Norfolk; two grandchildren, Jack and Danica; her mother, Mary Ann Finch, Norfolk; a sister, Dori, and spouse, Eugene Metteer, Shelby; a sister, Bette, and spouse, Ron Lingenfelter, Norfolk; a sister, Connie, and spouse, Joe Sackville, Norfolk; a sister, Amy, and spouse, Terry Martin, Oronogo, Mo.; a sister, Jami, and spouse, Timothy Koenig, Meadow Grove; a brother, Jason, and spouse, Regina Finch, Neligh; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Duane Finch, and a sister, Lorry Finch.