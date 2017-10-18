HARTINGTON — Anna Marie Pinkelman, 92, Hartington, died Oct. 13, 2017, at the Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center, Hartington.

Visitation and a Vigil service were Tuesday at the Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church, Wynot, Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Oct. 18, at 10:30 a.m., at the Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church, Wynot, with Rev. Eric Olsen officiating.

Burial will be in the Sts. Philip and James Cemetery, St. James.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jason Pinkelman, Jeremy Pinkelman, Adam Pinkelman, Aaron Pinkelman, Brian Benscoter, Jesse Lammers, John Lammers and Terry Osienger.

The Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, is in charge of arrangements.

Anna was born Feb. 15, 1925, in Yankton, to Anton Frank and Bertha Mary (Jansen) Wiepen. She grew up on a farm in the St. Helena area and attended country school until the eighth grade. Anna married Edwin Anton Pinkelman May 9, 1945, at St. Helena, and they farmed in the Wynot and St. James area. She worked briefly as a cook in the Wynot Public School, but spent all of her life helping Edwin on the farm, gardening, canning and baking her wonderful bread. She and Edwin loved to square dance and she enjoyed quilting, embroidering and sewing clothes for her family.

Anna belonged to the Tuesday Club and liked to play cards and dominos. She moved into the assisted living facility in Hartington in July 2016 and entered the Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center in July 2017.

Anna belonged to the Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church, Wynot, the Altar Society and the Catholic Daughters of America.

Anna is survived by seven children and their spouses, Reinold and Bernadine Pinkelman, Springfield, S.D.; Darlene and Dave Ausdemore, Yankton, S.D.; Dolores and Dale Lammers, Hartington; Jerome and Sandy Pinkelman, Yankton, S.D.; Denese and James Benscoter, Parkston, S.D.; Deanna and Tim Osienger, Dunning; and Dion and Don Wubben, Fordyce; 30 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and another one on the way; two brothers, Alphonse and Gertrude Wiepen, Yankton, S.D., and Francis and Irma Wiepen, St. Helena; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Wiepen, St. Helena.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Edwin, Aug. 13, 1999, at the age of 77; a grandson, Justin Pinkelman; a brother, Bruno Wiepen; and a sister and her husband, Dolores and Julius Schmitt.