ELK POINT, S.D. — Alvera, known as “Rose,” McIntosh, 80, Elk Point, S.D., died Aug. 27, 2017, at her home with her family by her side.

Visitation, and a Rosary and Wake service, were Sept. 1 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elk Point.

A Mass of Christian Burial was Sept. 2 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elk Point, with Fr. Joe Vogel officiating.

Burial was at the Elk Point Cemetery, following the service.

Rose was born Feb. 15, 1937, in Hartington, to Charles and Anna (Ahlers) Lux. She graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1955. Upon her graduation, she attended St. Joseph School of Nursing from 1955-1958. She worked in the hospital until 1960. She moved to San Francisco, Calif., to work at St. Mary’s Hospital where she met her future husband, John McIntosh. They were married Aug. 24, 1963, in San Francisco. They moved to Elk Point in August 1967. She worked at Mercy Medical Center, Sioux City, Iowa, for 35 years, retiring in 2002.

She was passionate about nursing, her grandchildren, and gardening. She enjoyed traveling. The highlight of her travels was a trip to Rome where she saw Pope Francis. She was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph Altar Society, and volunteered her time in hospices. She also served on the Ambulance Committee, organized and served as a Parish nurse.

She is survived by her loving children, Colin (Wendy) McIntosh, Burbank, S.D.; Michelle McIntosh, Rapid City, S.D.; Dominic (Teresa) McIntosh, Singapore.; and Angela (Paul) Saffert, St. Louis Park, Minn.; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and three sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; a son, in infancy, Joseph David; and two brothers, Ralph and Leo Lux.

In lieu of monetary donations, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland.

The Kober Funeral Home, Elk Point, has been entrusted with the services.