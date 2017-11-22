Menominee — Allen T. Bonertz, 76, Menominee, died Nov. 5, 2017, at his home, after a short bout with cancer, surrounded by his family.

Visitations and a wake service were Nov. 8 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Menominee, and resumed one hour prior to the service at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial was Nov. 9 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, with Rev. Michael Schmitz officiating.

Burial was in the parish cemetery.

Pallbearers were Junior St. Pierre, Nick St. Pierre, Cody Jansen, Austin Jansen, Danny Lammers and Dennis Kleinschmit.

Honorary Pallbearers were his grandchildren, Andrew Bonertz, Brandyn Bonertz, Ashely Bonertz, Alecia St. Pierre, Aspen Jansen, Grace Jansen, Alison Jansen, Miller Bonertz, Nikki Putnam, Aubrey Putnam, Cheryl Koch, Kim Highland and Shelly Schieffer.

The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory, Yankton, S.D., assisted with the service details.

Allen was born Aug. 31, 1941, in Yankton, S.D., to Ervin and Lugardis (Schmidt) Bonertz. He attended grade school in Menominee. He married Mary Ann Mauch April 30, 1960. After their marriage, they settled in Newport, where he worked on a ranch. Later, Allen worked for the USDA in several locations, including Minnesota; Davenport, Iowa; and Rock Island, Ill. In the early 70s, he moved to the Menominee area working at Hartington Feed and Chick. Later, he bought the Menominee Store and managed it until it burned down in 1983. Allen then worked at TSC until 2005.

Allen was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and had many friends. He and his wife traveled to many places in the United States and to Europe. Allen had many grandchildren, with whom he loved spending time and attended their activities. In his lifetime, he made many friends with whom he loved to spend time. He loved doing outdoor activities with his family and friends, such as hunting and fishing. Allen was past trustee at St. Boniface Church, and he loved to do projects around the parish.

Allen is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Bonertz, Menominee; sons, Timothy (Pam Kline) Bonertz, Yankton, S.D., and Joseph (Susan Kinzel) Bonertz, East Hampton, Conn.; daughters, Wendy (Junior) St. Pierre, Yankton, S.D., and Catherine Bonertz, Hartington; grandchildren, Cheryl (Mike) Koch, Yankton, S.D.; Kim (Brian) Highland, Yankton, S.D.; Michelle (Dave) Schieffer, Witchita, Kan.; Ashely (Aaron) Bonertz, East Hampton, Conn.; Andrew (Leigh) Bonertz,Long Island, N.Y.; Brandyn (Amanda) Bonertz, East Hampton, Conn.; Nick St. Pierre, Yankton, S.D.; Alecia St. Pierre, Yankton, S.D.; Cody (Nikki) Jansen, Vermillion, S.D.; Alison Jansen, Omaha; Grace Jansen, Austin Jansen and Aspen Jansen, all of Hartington; and Aubrey Putman, Vermillion, S.D.; sisters, Joyce (Merle) Lessing, York; Jan (Butch) Schwieter, York; Jean (Kim) Kramer, Washington State; and Judy (Rick) Orcutt, Red Cloud.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Lugardis (Schmidt) Bonertz, and grandparents, Theadore and Mary (Meyer) Schmidt.