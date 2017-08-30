COLERIDGE — Diane W. (Nelson) Souhrada, 58, Coleridge, died Aug. 20, 2017, at her residence, after a battle with cancer.

Diane was born July 13, 1959, in Yankton, S.D., to Dean and JoAnn (Guenther) Nelson, Hartington. She grew up on a farm east of Hartington, graduating from Hartington Public School in 1977. She married Bart A. Souhrada Dec. 31, 1997.

Diane was a local artist and passionate about art, photography and gardening. Hobbies included, framing, hiking and walking, and collecting art.

She is survived by her husband, Bart; her two sons, Darrick Nelson, and Dominic and his wife, Jennifer (Peterson) Nelson; five siblings, Denise Thioulon; Mike Nelson; Debra Plato and husband, John; Myrna Feuerstein; and Jody Nelson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Mark and Jeff.

A private memorial service was held with family and friends.