Yankton, S.D. — David John Naslund, 37, Yankton, S.D., died May 8, 2017, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospice, after a five-month battle with cancer.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m., May 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m., May 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Yankton, with Rev. David Wildermuth officiating.

Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Yankton.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.