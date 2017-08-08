HARTINGTON — Dan Leise, 54, Hartington, died Aug. 7, 2017, as a result of an accident as Dan was walked across Highway 84 and was struck by a car. His crew was mowing St. Michael’s cemetery at the time. He died at Mercy Medical Center, Sioux City, Iowa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating.

Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington. Visitation will be on Thursday, at church, from 4-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

