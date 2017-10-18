Yankton, S.D. — Irvin Robert Arens, 91, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Randolph, died Oct. 10, 2017, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.

Visitation was Oct. 13, with a Christian Wake Service, followed by a Knights of Columbus Rosary, all at St. Frances Catholic Church, Randolph.

Funeral services were Oct. 14 at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, Randolph, with Rev. Father Michael Schmitz, Yankton, officiating.

Interment was in St. Frances Catholic Cemetery, Randolph, with Military Rites by Alvin Kessler V.F.W. Post #5545 and American Legion Post #113, Randolph.

Pallbearers were David Arens, Jeremy Stevens, Bryan Arens, Brandon Arens, Tom Arens, Dan Arens, Pat Lewandowski and Kaylee Arens.

Honorary pallbearers were Jennifer Gubbels, Brenda Reed, Michael Arens, Holly Wortmann, Heidi Marsh, Dana Erickson,

Amanda Litel, Sister Peter Marie Lewandowski, C.K., Alyson Arens and Robert Lewandowski.

Arrangements were under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Randolph.

Irvin was born Jan. 19, 1926, at Crofton, to John and Caroline (Luft) Arens. He attended Knox County rural school and St. Rose grade school and graduated from Crofton High school in 1944. Irvin was inducted into the United States Army March 13, 1945, during WWII, serving a tour of duty in the 42nd Engineer Construction Battalion in Soule, Korea. Irvin was honorably discharged Dec. 28, 1946. Irvin married Barbara Steffen Sept. 15, 1947, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Constance. The couple farmed southwest of Crofton until they moved to a farm north of Randolph in 1955. He continued farming until they retired in 2001, and moved to Randolph. In November 2015, Irvin moved to Yankton to live at Avera Sacred Heart Majestic Bluffs.

Irvin was active in his church as a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, Randolph, serving on the parish council, as a C.C.D. teacher, and Eucharistic Minister; as a member of Cursillo; a member of Knights of Columbus Council #5143 of Randolph; and serving as Financial Secretary for many years. Serving his community, Irvin was a member of National Farmers Organization and served on the Cedar County F.H.A. board of directors. He enjoyed woodworking and making gifts for his family.

Surviving Irvin are his eight children and their spouses, John and Sue (Rogers) Arens, Crofton; Steve and Jean (Sorensen) Arens, Randolph; Arlan and Carla (Schnieders) Arens, Omaha; Marcel and Janet (Suing) Arens, Hartington; Joyce (Arens) and Doyle Stevens, Crofton; Tom and Jobi (Tinajera) Arens, Peoria, Ariz.; Julie (Arens) and Mark Lewandowski, Overland Park, Kan.; and Kevin and Kathy (Helsing) Arens, Lincoln; 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Alvin and Sharon Arens, Norfolk, and Eleanor and Sam Nelson, St. Helena; and one sister-in-law, Margaret Yates, Crofton.

Irvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 62 years, Barbara, Oct. 21, 2009; five brothers, Raymond and Francis Arens; Lawrence and Mary Ann Arens; Clarence and Arlene Arens; Harold Arens and Gerald Arens; and three sisters, Ceceil and Ab Reifenrath; Leona and Raymond Thunker; and Viola and Norbert Reifenrath.