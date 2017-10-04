Norfolk — Donald E. Dendinger, 85, Norfolk, died Sept. 27, 2017, at the Norfolk Veterans Home, Norfolk.

Visitation was Saturday prior to the service held at the funeral chapel.

Memorial services were Sept. 30 at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk, with Rev. Chip Winter officiating.

Inurnment was at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.

Military rites were provided by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, both of Norfolk, and American Legion Riders and the United States Army Honors Guard.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk, was in charge of the arrangements.

Donald Eugene Dendinger was born in Hartington Jan. 18, 1932, to Edwin Eugene and Florence Mildred (Harris) Dendinger, Hartington. Don attended Hartington Public Schools from grades kindergarten through high school. He enjoyed playing football through high school as a lineman. He also participated in track and field, where he excelled in running the mile. Don also liked the high jump and pole vaulting.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army June 12, 1952, during the Korean War. He was a foot soldier and a squad leader in a weapons platoon. He was also a cross-country ski instructor as part of his training for winter warfare. Don liked to tell stories to family and friends of the time he spent in Japan in the Yatsugatake Mountains, where temperatures were extremely cold. Don was honorably discharged June 3, 1954, after serving his country. Don married his sweetheart, JoAnne Peitz, Sept. 29, 1955, at the Catholic church in Hartington. Don and JoAnne were blessed during their 58 years of marriage to have six children, three boys and three girls. Don and his family lived in Hartington until 1968, helping Ferdie Peitz with the farm while managing the Skylon Ballroom with his spouse, JoAnne. Don moved his family to California in 1969, where he worked for Pierson Lumber Co. for two years in sales until he was hired at White Trucking Company in shipping and receiving for 10 years. He enjoyed living in California, but JoAnne’s father was getting older and needed help, and they moved back to Hartington in 1980, where he again managed the Skylon Ballroom with JoAnne and worked on the farm until 1990. In 1991, Don and JoAnne decided to move to Norfolk. They bought a house and Don worked at HyVee, doing various jobs until he retired in 2007. After retirement, Don drove the Handi-Bus for the Norfolk Senior Center. In 2013, Don and JoAnne moved to the Norfolk Veterans Home. Don and JoAnne were married for 58 years. She lost her battle with cancer Sept. 29, 2013.

Don enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, playing pool and cards especially poker with his buddies at the Vets Home, talking and visiting with people and spending time with his family.

Don is survived by his sons, Lawrence (Melinda) Dendinger, Olathe, Kan.; and Steven Dendinger, Pioneer, Calif.; his daughters, Jeanne (Arlie) Puckett, Norfolk; Susan (Keith) Miller, Norfolk; and Cheryl (Tim) Widhalm, Norfolk; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sisters, Mary Jean Steinwart, Ogallala; and Wilma Jean (John) Hansen, Lincoln, Calif.; and a brother, Lowell (Jan) Dendinger, South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mildred; spouse, JoAnne; sisters, Delores, Margaret and Shirley; brother, Bob; nephew, David Hansen.