COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Glen Dale Tuttle, 90, died May 13, 2017, at Bethany Lutheran Home, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Visitation will be held May 18, from 9-10 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Missouri Valley, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., May 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Missouri Valley, with Pastor Jim Berka and Pastor John Benson officiating.

Burial will be 4 p.m., May 18, at Hartington City Cemetery, Hartington.

Glen was born Nov. 8, 1926, to Ray and Hazel (Josiassen) Tuttle, on a farm near Ponca. Glen graduated from Hartington High School in 1944. After graduating, he helped his Dad on the farm before he and his brother, Darrell, purchased a jeep trencher. Glen and Darrel along with his brother, Bob, also operated the Minneapolis Moline Implement Business, Hartington. Glen married Marilyn Koch, Obert, June 1, 1951. Glen was in the excavating business in Hartington until 1970, when he moved the family to Omaha to take a job as project representative for the Schemmer Associates Architectural Firm. Glen retired from there in 1989.

After retirement Glen and Marilyn traveled for six years living in their motor home, settling in Missouri Valley in 1995, and on to Council Bluffs in 2009.

Glen served on the building committee of three churches, Trinity Lutheran Church, Hartington; Lutheran Church of the Master, Omaha; and St. Paul Lutheran, Missouri Valley. He was also a member of the Church council at various times.

Glen liked western movies and books. He was a Nascar fan, Dale Earnhardt was his idol. Glen raced a stock car in the 1950s. He also enjoyed Nebraska Football, woodworking and family gatherings.

Glen is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn; children, Yvonne (Larry) Sievers, Omaha; Glenda (Roger) Leinen, Newton, Iowa; Debra Dober, Omaha; Brad (Melissa), Elmwood; and Jeff (Shelly) Omaha; 11 grandchildren, one step granddaughter, and 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Art (Berneice), Yankton, S.D.; sisters, Shirley Campbell, Loveland, Colo., and Doris Kathol, Denver, Colo.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Scott, in 1961; great-granddaughter, Angelina, in 1998; his parents; and brothers, Don, Bob and Darrell.