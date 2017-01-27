HARTINGTON — The 25th annual meeting of the Hartington Community Foundation, Inc. was moved to Wednesday Feb. 1 because of last week’s storm.

The annual meeting will be held at the Hartington City Hall.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., and is scheduled to last approximately one hour.

The agenda for the meeting will include voting for the disbursement of approximately $1,000 in grant available funds and three new Foundation Board directors.

Over the past years the Foundation has been able to assist in clearing tax deductible donations for many important local non-profit projects.

Some of the projects the organization has been able to provide assistance to include clearing contributions for the support of both local high schools’ post prom parties, the Cedar County Museum, the Historical Society, the Felber Park Renovation Project, Cedar County 4-H and Ag Society projects, the Cedar County Care Giving Tree and the Hartington Senior Citizens Center.

The organization also has over $90,000 in endowed scholarship funds that are being used to provide scholarships to numerous local high school seniors who are interested in continuing their educational experience in a qualified post secondary environment.

Presently the Foundation is administering the following scholarships; The Leo and Gene Kathol Endowed Scholarship, the Tony and Teresa Eickhoff Scholarship and the Rosella ”Sally” Bart Community Endowed Scholarship.

The Hartington Community Foundation itself will also be awarding $500 in scholarships to one recipient from both Cedar Catholic and Hartington-Newcastle Public schools this year.

The Foundation accepts all types of contributions, donations, and bequeathed assets. All gifts benefit the community of Hartington.

These gifts are used to fund many local non-profit projects.

A donor may also contribute directly to a restricted fund of their choice or establish a fund for the benefit of any qualified local non-profit entity.

If these opportunities interest someone, they are encouraged to take an hour and come to the annual meeting.

“It will be an hour well spent,” said long-time Board member Scott Schrempp.

For more information please contact Scott Schrempp at the Bank of Hartington at (402) 254-3994.