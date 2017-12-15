HARTINGTON — About 150 Hartington residents will soon be getting notification that some of their trees need to be trimmed.

Hartington Tree Board President Dan Kathol recently got the approval of the Council to send out letters to area residents, whose trees hang too low over streets or sidewalks.

City Ordinance No. 683 requires an eight-foot clearance over sidewalks and a clearance of 15 feet must be maintained over streets and alleys.

“Low hanging tree branches can become a public safety issue as they can reduce visibility, damage vehicles and equipment and injure or cause an inconvenience to people walking on the public sidewalks,” said Kathol. “In addition, well trimmed trees help beautify our community and keep it looking sharp, which Hartington wants to maintain.”

