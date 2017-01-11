HARTINGTON — Hartington-Newcastle school will look into installing a new secure entry system.

“In today’s world, it’s simply one of those things that must be done for the safety of the kids,” Supt. A.J. Johnson said prior to Monday’s Hartington-Newcastle School Board meeting.

Cedar Catholic and Holy Trinity currently have a system where all visitors must push a button and have school personnel unlock the door for them.

Johnson said he is visiting with local security system expert Dave Noecker about some options for a secure entrance.

One option would be to have only one door available for the public to enter the building. Staff members could be granted access codes or cards to enter the building through one of the school’s other doors.

This is in the very preliminary stages, Johnson said.