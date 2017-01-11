HARTINGTON — “In God We Trust” has become very visible at the Cedar County Courthouse.

A large sign with the words “In God We Trust” has been posted above the double doors in the main entryway at the Courthouse. A second sign is in a prominent place on the wall in the Commissioners Room. The sign can be seen as soon as you enter the doors at the room that is used for Commissioners meetings and for residents to take their drivers test.

People coming into the Courthouse have been impressed with the signs according to Commissioner Dave McGregor.

“There have been no complaints. All of the comments have been positive,” McGregor said. “People really like the signs.”

The decision to post the words “In God We Trust” in the Cedar County Courthouse was made earlier this year in August when Barb Otto, from the O’Neill area, had stopped and talked to the Cedar County Commissioners.

