HARTINGTON — Hartington-Newcastle has hired four new teachers for next school year, and has one more position to fill.

The Hartington-Newcastle School Board Monday accepted the resignation of science teacher Brenda Buschkamp.

In her letter of resignation, Buschkamp cited her desire to spend more time with family.

The Board also gave its stamp of approval to the hiring of:

• Levi Hilker, upper elementary school teacher.

• Kari Ekberg, high school math teacher

• Katrina Kathol, elementary school teacher.

• Tia Jech will teach family and consumer science.

HNS Supt. A.J. Johnson said he was pleased with the number of applicants.

HNS Supt. A.J. Johnson said he was pleased with the number of applicants.

“We had several quality applicants for the elementary openings,” he said. “We had fewer for high school, but that was expected. We feel very fortunate with the people we’ve got.”

Hilker is currently teaching fourth grade at Shoemaker Elementary School in Grand Island. His wife is from Northeast Nebraska, so they were looking to move to the area, Supt. Johnson said.

Ekberg, an Osmond native, is also currently teaching in Grand Island at Barr Middle School.

Jech is a Wayne native. She will be in her first full year of teaching next year. She is currently working for the Omaha Public Schools as an “English as a Second Language” instructor.

Kathol is currently teaching at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. She lives in Hartington with her husband, Tyler. The position here means she will no longer have to commute to work.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.