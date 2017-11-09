HARTINGTON — “Uptown Charm,” a new store that has opened in Hartington, has a lot to offer.

As you step through the door at “Uptown Charm” you will be amazed at the large selection of gorgeous ladies’ clothing, beautiful jewelry, purses, shoes, unique home décor, a large array of gift items and more.

The messages on the variety of wood signs for sale at the store send messages on being happy: “Find Joy in the Journey,” “Live Simple & be Grateful” and “Be Happy.”

A few of the signs would make great gifts for men: “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” and “Grandpa’s are Dads without rules.”

“Uptown Charm” also has a selection of Christmas items.

Kim Benson, owner of “Uptown Charm,” will be offering “candy bouquets.” Customers can stop in and place an order or call 402-518-1989. Deliveries will be made.

Gift baskets will also be available.

“They are great for a last-minute gift,” Benson said.

Benson has been busy since she opened the doors at “Uptown Charm” Oct. 19.

“I am excited,” Benson said. “The response has been very good.”

The clothing at Uptown Charm comes from two on-line boutiques.

Kayla Thiele brings clothes in from the “Born Country Boutique” an on-line business in Wynot.

Brandi Alexander, a teacher at Hartington-Newcastle School, brings clothes from “Clover Closet” an on-line business in Plainview.

A lot of the wood signs, crafts, home décor and other items are from local crafters and artists.

“Anderson Woodworking,” Wynot, and “Barnwood & Burlap,” Laurel, are a few of the local suppliers.

“I enjoy vintage items and antiques. I have always had an eye and a love for that,” Benson said. “I will be putting more things in the store as I find them.”

Family and friends helped Benson get the store all set up and organized.

“I couldn’t have done it without all of their help,” Benson said.

A friend, Jill Gillilan, Wausa, assisted with the display pieces that are being used at Uptown Charm.

“She was a great help,” Benson said.

Uptown Charm is located on Broadway Street, in the front of the Northeast Nebraska News Company print shop, between Broadway Lanes and Steffen Drug.

Benson’s dream of opening her own store has finally become a reality.

“I had thought about doing this for a long time. I got serious about it and then I thought about it for another couple of months before I finally decided to go for it,” Benson said.

She has big plans for it.

“I want to offer an inspiring place that is warm and friendly and maybe just a little different to Hartington and the surrounding communities. I am so thankful for the support everyone has shown.”

“Uptown Charm” is open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays, from 9-noon.

An Open House will be held at Uptown Charm during this year’s Candlelight Christmas event.

Benson has plans to host a Grand Opening although a date has not been set.

Benson makes her home in Hartington, but grew up in Laurel.