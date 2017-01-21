HARTINGTON — First Chiropractic Center, which will be located at the corner of Broadway Avenue and State Street in Hartington, will be opening its doors Jan. 30 or Feb. 1.

Steps are in place for the Chiropractic Center to be open Monday through Friday, each week.

Dr. Matt Erlandson will be in the office on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Starting in April, Dr. McKenzie Erlandson will be working Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Dr. Matt Erlandson and Dr. McKenzie Erlandson are looking forward to being part of the Hartington community.

“Coming to Hartington is a great opportunity for us,” Matt Erlandson said. “There is only one other chiropractic clinic in Hartington and it is only open a couple of days each week.”

