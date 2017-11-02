HARTINGTON — A long-standing Hartington tradition appears to have come to an end.

For the first time in its 52-year history, the Hartington Little League basketball program will not dribble down the City Auditorium floor.

The season has been canceled due to lack of participants.

The decision came as a shock to many that have seen kids make life-long friendships through the program.

Matt Sayler guided the program the past few years. He said there were several factors in the decision to shut down the program.

“We had every intention of going through with the season as usual, however, the creation of other programs in town (both school and traveling) pulled kids and coaches away from our program,” he said. “After a meeting of volunteers the other night, the coaches felt they did not want to continue with the season as there weren’t enough numbers to justify six weeks of basketball. Without any volunteers to coach and enough players for a league, we were left with the only choice — to cancel the season.”

Sayler went on to apologize for any inconvenience that decison may cause.

Sayler said some age groups just did not have enough kids.

“It came down to that we probably had about half of the kids we had last year in numbers,” said Sayler. “We had a coaches and volunteers meeting, and we sat down to talk about it and it seems basically what is happening is the Hartington-Newcastle school is doing some skills building program that is being offered at about the same time frame as the junior basketball season.”

Sayler said forms for the little league basketball were handed out a week after Hartington-Newcastle handed out theirs and it turned into a scheduling conflict for families that had already signed up for the skills building program.

While this is the first time the Hartington youth basketball season has been canceled, there have been many changes to the league that Sayler says may have also played a role.

“We do a 3-on-3 instead of 5-on-5 format for the kids, and there are some kids and parents that don’t like that,” said Sayler. “The reasoning for 3-on-3 is because the kids get to touch the ball more. They learn more ball handling skills of passing, dribbling, shooting, and the kids don’t need to worry about remembering an offense.”

Each team gets about two hours of practice time before the season starts, and there were comments from coaches that it is too difficult to teach young kids an offense to run when they don’t know the rules of the game or have a basic understanding of basketball fundamentals.

Travel teams have also taken a significant amount of players from the City League, as well.

While some kids would play on both the travel team and city team, that caused scheduling conflicts.

Because of the traveling league tournaments, Sayler moved the season up, so the City League would finish by Christmas, that helped a lot, but travel teams have also expanded their seasons over the years.

Now some travel teams play from the beginning of November into April.

The history of the program is rich with tradition and has helped bring knowledgable players to the high school teams for decades now.

Rev. Bernard W. Sayler started the program in 1966. The program would end up being handed off to the likes of Ed Schieffer, Fritz Reifert, Jerry Wintz and many others.

“This program began what would become a tradition in Hartington, and was a program that not many other towns would have,” said Wintz. “I think it has provided the basis of teaching the game and putting Hartington’s basketball programs ahead of many other towns.”

Wintz headed the league for 20 years from 1987 to 2007. before turning it over to Bruce Reifenrath.

“I remember the program when I was in the fourth through sixth grades, and it had a lasting impression on me,” said Wintz. “I think that is why I ran the league for so many years. My own children didn’t play in the program until I had run the league for 10 years.”

Wintz credits the volunteers that helped coach, referee games, and keep score for helping make the program a success.

“Through the years, seeing those kids score their first basket and seeing their eyes light up with excitement made the time and effort all worth it,” said Wintz. “That was priceless.”

That is part of why Sayler and others switched to the 3-on-3 format, so kids that didn’t have a lot of opportunities to touch the ball now did.

Sayler understands this may have caused a rift with some people in the community, and he would be willing to change it back to 5-on-5, but that will take even more kids to sign up. This year there was about 70 kids registered, and last year there was over 140.

Overall, Sayler wants the youth basketball program to bounce back next season, but it is up to the community to support it.

“I don’t want to be the guy that turns off the lights on the program at the end of the night. I want to be the guy that hands it off to the next guy that does it longer too. It is up to the community, though, and how badly they will want to keep it around.”