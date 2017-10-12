HARTINGTON — It just got easier to access local history.

The Hartington Library Foundation, Hartington Public Library and the Cedar County News just completed a digital preservation project involving over 100 years of the Cedar County News and nearly 50 years of the Hartington Herald.

The Cedar County News is now digitized from 1898-2012, while the Hartington Herald is digitized from 1892-1944.

The project was prompted when the library’s only microfilm reader broke down this summer, and it was discovered parts to that machine were obsolete.

This prompted the library board and staff to pursue having their microfilm newspaper collection converted into a digital archive.

By partnering with the Cedar County News, Advantage Preservation Co., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, along with the generous financial support of the Hartington Library Foundation, these county newspapers are much more accessible and keyword searchable to patrons.

“Instead of loading up the film and scrolling through reel by reel, the online archives were put into a database that works much like a search engine. This searchable database of newspapers allows us to quickly find information that would have normally taken hours of searching microfilm rolls. We can now do this in a matter of minutes,” said Library Director Tami Anderson. “You can simply search by a person’s name, the event name, or you can put in a date range. It will bring up every page from best match to worst match.”

The searchable database is now readily available for patron usage on all library computers.

Dave Dowling, Cedar County Clerk, has heard that some people had driven a tractor over to the island on the ice one winter.

“The tractor, a windmill, a pump and some machinery are supposed to be still on the island,” he said.

Glenn Foster, a farmer in the Newcastle area, at one time had ferried cattle to the island. He used a primitive ferry, built with 55-gallon drums, weathered wood and corrugated steel, to transport close to 70 cattle for summer grazing. The ferry would dock at a low point on the mostly high-banked island.

Foster had built fences, dug a well and erected a windmill, the only traces of development on Goat Island. Foster had tried to obtain a legal deed to Goat Island but the Cedar County Board had told him he would have to pay ten years back taxes on the property in order to do it.

This made it unrealistic. The effort, though, may have led the Cedar County Board in 1998 to suggest a takeover by Federal Bureau Land Management/National Park Service.

Another claim on ownership of Goat Island took place close to 25 years ago. Signs were posted on Goat Island declaring the property owner was the “Robert A. Suddick Trust of Omaha, NE,” although the signs were gone within a few hours as the local people tore them down.

Suddick, an Omaha businessman, and a group of hunters obtained a quick-claim deed to the island in hopes of obtaining a legal declaration to make them the property owners.

A couple of the hunters died, and the interest in the claim eventually faded, according to a statement made by Suddick.

A number of people on the South Dakota side know the island as Jake’s Island due to Vermillion attorney, Jack Jaquith, who had raised watermelons and goats on the island. At one time, Jaquith produced a deed indicating the island was given to him by an Indian chief. When Jaquith died, the island was abandoned.

Goat Island was surveyed by the Bureau of Land Management in 1999 and it was determined the island had been in existence at the time Nebraska and South Dakota had become states. Since the island had never been surveyed prior to that time, the island would be federal property. The State of Nebraska did not object to the findings, but South Dakota contested the findings. The protest remained unresolved until October 2016 when South Dakota withdrew is protest. At that time the Bureau of Land Management filed a notice in the Federal Register to establish ownership of the island.

Interviews for this project are being conducted by Robert Skalecki, a Planning and Historian Intern for the Nebraska Park Service Midwest Regional Office. Some of the interviews have been done by Milton Haar, Chief of Science and Resources Management, Missouri National Recreational River, and by Leigh Johnson, Community Planner for the Midwest Regional Office.

Earlier this year, Haar met with the Cedar County Commissions and provided an update on plans for another recreational experience in the area. Haar told the County Commissioners “Goat Island would be open to the public.”