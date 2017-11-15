HARTINGTON — Hartington Candlelight Christmas organizers are putting the finishing touches on this Friday’s community-wide celebration.

After two straight years of weather postponements for the event, organizers have their fingers crossed in hopes of good weather for the 17th annual event.

The National Weather Service is predicting a high temperature in the mid 50s for Friday with a low in the mid-30s and only a 20 percent chance of precipitation that night.

The annual 7 p.m. lighted vehicle parade will once again be the highlight of the evening, but organizers have several other special events planned this year, as well.

Santa will arrive at the Senior Center to visit with area children at 5:30 p.m. and will return after the parade.

