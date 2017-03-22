HARTINGTON — Hartington-Newcastle School Board members Monday voted to embrace the digital age.

The Board voted unanimously to purchase enough Google Chrome Books to make sure every high school and junior high school student would have one.

A Chrome Book is a cross between a laptop and a tablet.

High School students would be allowed to take the Chrome Books home with them after school.

HNS administrators are still developing policy on the devices, but at this point, the Board favors the idea of having the junior high school students leave the Chrome Books in school.

There was also some discussion about outfitting elementary school students with the books, but the Board agreed that would not happen at this time.

While researching the possibility of going with the one-to-one computer program, several school staffers toured the Ponca school, which recently adopted the program.

Principal Corey Uldrich said Ponca has an impressive program. He sees a real need for bringing the one-to-one program to Hartington.

Supt. A.J. Johnson said this is a program the Hartington-Newcastle schools need to adopt.

“We have done a lot of work on this,” Johnson told the Board. “We are currently one of the only schools around the area that does not have a one-to-one program in place.”

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.