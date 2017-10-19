HARTINGTON — The newly adopted One-to-One program seems to be working well, Supt. A.J. Johnson told School Board members at Monday’s Board meeting.

Last spring, the Board approved spending $62,079 to buy 150 Chromebook laptops and launch the program. Technology coordinator Cody Stappert then spent much of the summer getting everything ready for students.

The program gives every high school student a laptop to take with them from class to class to take notes, and work on classroom assignments. The high school students are also permitted to take the Chrome Books home each day.

All junior high school students were also issued Chromeboks, but they are not allowed to take them out of the school building.

Stappert said the transition to the new system has gone very well.

“I’ve been pretty happy, it’s been pretty smooth,” he said.

Stappert said state-mandated testing went very smooth this year, because the school had so many computers available for the kids to use.

“That went much smoother because of the additional computers,” he said.

Stappert said all the computers had virus protection software and filters installed over the summer.

The software also has the ability to red flag items, “that may be deemed as dangerous to the school or be of self-harm to the student,” he said.

He said there have only been 679 instances to date of the filter having to block access to a particular site.

“I think, to me, that means the students are using them appropriately,” he said.

Board members also got an update on the new school website and phone app.

There have been 135 downloads of the Apple IOS app to date and 68 Android downloads to date, he said.

Stappert also noted that as of yet, he was happy to report that no damage has been reported to any of the machines.

A ‘health check’ on all the laptops is expected to begin in the next week or two, he said.

The Chromebooks are being used by the teachers as well.

“We’ve had a lot of teachers approach me about trying to get programs set up,” he said.

Supt. Johnson noted teachers have also been visiting other schools with similar programs to get more ideas on how to better integrate the computers into the classroom.

“This has been very beneficial,” he said.