HARTINGTON — Hartington-Newcastle School Board members got an update on student testing and learned about possible changes to activity programs during Monday’s School Board meeting.

High School Principal Corey Uldrich and Elementary School Principal Sara Edwards told the board about testing now going on, and testing being planned for later this year.

The winter MAP Test schedule for 7-11 grade students has been completed, Uldrich said. Those tests will begin Jan. 16 and are expected to be done by Jan. 25.

“We will be testing in the areas of Math, Science, Reading, and Language Usage,” Uldrich said.

Edwards then told Board members about the NESA tests the elementary students will be working on. Supt. A.J. Johnson said the school is also working on getting everything set up for the new state-mandated ACT testing of high school juniors.