HARTINGTON — The Library turned out to be the perfect place for a Hartington resident.

Kim Emanuel, who has been working part-time as the Children’s Librarian for the past seven months, has brought a lot of enjoyment and fun to the kids and to others who stop in at the Hartington Library.

“My favorite thing is interacting with the kids, but I love working with all ages – with everyone,” Emanuel said. “The environment here is so nice. It is good to be able to work at a place where people love to come.”

Emanuel has read and enjoyed numerous books through the years. Books provide hours of enjoyment, plus serve as a tool for an education and learning.

Books and going to the library have been a part of Emanuel’s life since she was a young girl. Emanuel’s family lived in the country near Bow Valley when she was growing up.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.

“Our school in Bow Valley would open up the library. We would go there and I would check out a couple of books every weekend,” she said.

Emanuel still remembers the Peter Rabbit book which had been one of her favorite books to read as a young girl.

“Years later, I saw that same book in a pile of books at the Library. They were weeding out some of the older books and selling them,” she said. “I purchased that Peter Rabbit book that I had read when I was a young girl.”

After Emanuel graduated from high school, she elected to study art as a college student. After Kim and her husband, Mike, were married she spent time taking care of her kids and has also been employed at different places through the years.

“I ended up teaching art to the grade school kids at Holy Trinity once a week. I still do that,” she said. “I love working with the kids and I love art.”

Emanuel is also the office manager for North Central Builders, which is her husband’s and in-laws’ business.

Emanuel hadn’t thought about working at the Library, but one day received a call telling her about the opening.

“Looking back I can see every little step that put me on the path to this job,” she said.

Emanuel has brought her enthusiasm and a love for books and art with her as she works with the kids at the Library.

The children love taking part in the story time, which is for 2 to 5-year-olds, and the story hour that includes pre-school to second grade students.