HARTINGTON — The Hartington City Council agreed to invest in local business Monday.

The Council agreed to use LB840 revolving loan funds to help Ben and Erin Schroeder make improvements to the Globe Clothing building and to help them prepare to open a new business in the Main Street landmark.

The Council agreed to grant the Schroeders a $25,000 loan at zero percent interest. The terms of the loan stipulate it must be paid back in 10 years with the first payment coming in October of this year.

This is the third application for loan funds the Council has received this spring.

