HARTINGTON – The Hartington City Council approved liquor licenses Monday for the VFW, Marcy’s Main Street, the Hartington Golf Club and Stop N Go.

Stop N Go will be reverting back to its old liquor license.

When Travis Howell purchased Stop N Go from Bob Thoene, he applied for and was granted a license enabling him to sell offsale beer and hard liquor.

Now that Bob Thoene again owns the business, he had to get a new liquor license, but elected to get the same type of license he originally had and not a license enabling him to sell hard liquor.

The council also approved a building permit for John Wiechelman at Wiechelman Repair.

He plans to put an addition to the west of his main building. He also plans to build a new building on his property.

