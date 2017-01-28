HARTINGTON -— The Hartington Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Chamber banquet Saturday, at Nissen Winery.

Chamber President Karma Schulte said the Chamber is important for local businesses.

“Belonging to the Chamber is like belonging to a family,” said Schulte. “We share common interests, like the economy, legislation and we even share the need to connect with others whom we belong with.”

The Chamber does important things for the community throughout the year. They are routinely adding businesses to their family, and have already started planning next year’s Candlelight Christmas.

This determination to help local businesses succeed is driven by the businesses involved and the people that run the Chamber.

There will be a short business meeting as four Chamber of Commerce directors positions are up for election at the annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet.