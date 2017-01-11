WINSIDE — The Cedar Catholic Trojans wrestling team finished ninth at the Winside Invitational behind strong performances by Eric Hoesing, Austin Arens and Ethan Koch.

Hoesing evened his season record at 7-7 after putting together a 3-2 effort on Saturday, winning his first two, and his fourth match to claim third-place honors.

Ethan Koch leads the team in wins so far this season.

Koch is now 15-7 on the season. He also went 3-2 on Saturday. He won his first three and lost his next two to finish in fourth.

Hoesing lost to Steven Frisch of Battle Creek, who is 6-1 on the season, and Koch lost to Zach Morris of Winside who is 17-2 on the year.

