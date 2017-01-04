WAYNE — The Cedar Catholic Trojans came back from the Great Northeast Neb. Shootout as champions for the first time since 2011, beating Laurel-Concord Coleridge 61-52.

Cedar righted a ship that was playing some nervous basketball in the first quarter, coming back from being down five points at the end of the first, and not losing another quarter after that.

The Bears’ early aggressive play and the Trojans’ timid response led to a 15-10 LCC first-quarter lead.

“After we got over the jitters in the first quarter, I thought the kids played a great game,” said head coach Matt Steffen. “We had eight turnovers in the first quarter alone and finished with 13 total, so we really settled down and took care of the ball.”

Matthew Becker was charged in the stat sheet with six of those turnovers, but he more than made up for it during the game. Scoring 26 points and grabbing nine boards, Becker had a career game in Wayne.

Becker played a huge role in the team’s success, but several other Cedar players also played well in the contest between two of the state’s top-rated C2 teams.

