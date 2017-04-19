HARTINGTON — Sue Reifenrath made a big difference in many people’s lives.

She had worked to get the long-dormant Hartington swim team up and running again. She was the president of the Women’s Bowling League and an art instructor at Holy Trinity Elementary School.

She died March 7 of this year after a long battle with cancer.

Her friends want to try to repay her family for all of her volunteer work. They are putting together a bowling benefit at Broadway Lanes here Saturday, April 22. Besides the bowling benefit, a silent auction and raffle will be held that evening.

The Yankton, S.D., accoustic rock group, “Kings of Oblivion” will also be on hand to entertain that night. Contact Ashley Dendinger (402-640-2968) or Jess Barta (402-580-0413) for more information or to donate.