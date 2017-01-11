WINSIDE – The HNS Wildcats edged past Winside in the first round of the Hartington Post Holiday tournament, winning 53-46 to advance to face Wynot.

The Wildcats started slow scoring just four points in the first quarter, but defensive play put them just two points back at the end of the period. This allowed for scorers like Dayne Morten to catch fire from the floor, scoring 23 points and carrying his team to victory.

Morten also had a team high 4 steals on the night, as the senior carried Hartington-Newcastle to the tournament finals.

