HARTINGTON — A crowd of about 50 people was greeted by sunny, cloudless skies when they came out to the Cedar County courthouse Monday for the annual Memorial Day service.

Lines of American flags flapped in the breezy weather when the 15-minute service began at 10 a.m. at the war memorial outside the courthouse.

The Cedar Catholic band was introduced by event emcee Steve Keiser, and Dr. Connie Micek, escorted by Gayle Hochstein, laid a special wreath at the base of the memorial, dedicated to the memory of all the Cedar County service members who lost their lives in service to the country.

