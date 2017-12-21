Deanna Anderson

Cedar County News

HARTINGTON — Memories of past Christmas’s seem to linger with us no matter how old we are. Christmas is a special time of the year. Singing Christmas Carols, Christmas programs at school, decorating the Christmas tree, baking Christmas cookies and family gatherings are all important parts of the Christmas season.

Hartington residents shared a few of their memories of past Christmases.

Remembering her Grandma Hansen’s “gumdrop Christmas tree” brings back happy memories for Karen Bonneau.

In place of a big Christmas tree Bonneau’s grandmother had a small plastic tree where a variety of gumdrops could be placed.

“Every year she put fresh gum drops on it. It was very colorful,” Bonneau said. “One of my cousins still has the gumdrop tree.”

Getting together with family was an important part of Christmas when Bonneau was a young girl.

Every year her family would go to Grandma Ollie Nordby’s house on Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day the family would go to her dad’s parent’s house, Grandpa and Grandma, John and Anna Hansen.

“The whole family was together; everyone would be there. The cousins would be together,” Bonneau said. “Christmas was about families being together.”

Bonneau remembers a special gift her and her sister received for Christmas when they were in high school.

“For three years in a row we each got one suitcase for Christmas. It took three years for each one of us to get a set of suitcases,” Bonneau said. “We were thrilled to have a set of suitcases.”

Going to grandma’s house was Claude Mathiason’s best memory of past Christmas holidays.

Gifts were not as important as being with family according to Mathiason.

“Going down to Grandma Theda Steffen’s house in Coleridge was the best thing,” Mathiason said. “What I got for Christmas was not a big thing but getting together at Grandma’s was. We would get to see all of the cousins.”

Going to church and going to Grandma’s were important when I was young he said.

Attending church on Christmas Eve and doing things with the family was an important part of the holidays for Betty Eickhoff’s family, who lived on a farm in the Fordyce area.

When Eickhoff was growing up her family always went to midnight mass on Christmas eve.

“We would get together and sing and then we would go to midnight mass,” Eickhoff said.

After Betty and Harold were married and had kids they also went to Midnight Mass.

Eickhoff and her brothers and sisters would put little dishes on the dining room table. The dishes would be filled with fruit, nuts and candy on Christmas Day.

“We would get one present from Santa for Christmas. It would not be wrapped and it would be laying by our dish. When we got older our present would be clothes,” Eickhoff said. “Our family would get one game each year. We would play it on Christmas Day.”

After Christmas was over winter seemed to stretch on for a long time but Betty’s family had fun playing the games they had received every year for Christmas.

Eickhoff and her seven siblings still like to get together for Christmas each year. They also try to celebrate their birthdays with one another.

“We go to a restaurant,” Eickhoff said. “Now we have been going to Donna’s Diner in Wynot. She is my niece; she is my brother’s third daughter.”

Christmas memories for Virginia Huwaldt, who lives south of Randolph, goes back to the years she was a teacher in a one-room country school by Osmond where she taught first through eighth grade students.

The students would always look forward to putting on the Christmas program.

“We would set up a little stage and put up some curtains by the stage,” Huwaldt said. “The kids had fun.”

December was a special month for Huwaldt when she was a young girl. Huwaldt’s birthday is on Dec. 17.

“My sister and I were not twins but our birthdays were on the same day. Our family always put the Christmas tree up on the day of our birthday,” she said. “It was a real tree and we put candles on it. We couldn’t light the candles very often but we would light the candles the day it was put up which was on our birthdays.”

Christmas has always been a time when the Huwaldt family would be together but things have gradually changed through the years.

“We take turns hosting the family Christmas but we rent a place to have it. There are 60 to 70 people when we get together now,” Huwaldt said. “There are lots of changes that you make as you get older. I still put a tree up though.”

Jackie Cyphert, a Laurel resident, lived on a farm in Iowa with her family when she was a young girl.

Christmas was a special time when the family would get together.

“We would always have turkey for dinner,” Cyphert said.

Cyphert still remembers the special Christmas gift she received when she was in the first grade.

“It was a ring with my birthstone in it. I don’t know if the ruby was real or not but it was my favorite gift,” Cyphert said. “My mom would let me wear it to school.”

Looking through the Christmas catalogue and seeing all the Christmas gifts was a big deal.

“When we were in high school we were each allowed an amount of $15. We could look through the Christmas catalogue and we could pick out one thing or it could be two or three things that we wanted but the total could only be $15,” Cyphert said. “It’s a different world for kids today.”

The family would put up a real tree at Christmas time and decorate it.

“We would string cranberries and popcorn to hang on the tree. When we lived on the farm we didn’t put electric lights on the tree. After we moved into town we had lights for the tree. If we had been good we were allowed to open one gift on Christmas eve. Santa would come while we were in bed sleeping.”

Cyphert is looking forward to spending Christmas at her son and his family’s house in South Sioux City this year.

Elroy Hefner, a Coleridge resident, still remembers the best Christmas gift he had received when he was a young boy.

“I was five or six years old and I saw a little threshing machine in the store window in Coleridge and I wanted it,” he said. “It was given to me on Christmas Day.”

There was somewhat of a downside to the gift though.