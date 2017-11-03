HARTINGTON — Joe and Linda Kastantin had run into a brick wall.

The La Crosse, WI., couple was doing genealogy on their family when they ran across a mystery they just couldn’t solve.

Joe had been searching for history on his wife’s family. He had been in touch with Sharon (Lindemann) Hoblit, a former Hartington area resident, who had helped with some information on the Krause family.

Joe followed Hoblit’s suggestion and made contact with Karen Bonneau, Treasurer of the Cedar County Historical Museum, and asked if she could assist him with the research.

Bonneau started her quest to find information on four boys from the John Krause family who had unexpectedly died while the family lived in Hartington.

Krause family members didn’t know why the boys had died, were not sure whether they had been buried in Hartington, or whether the information about the deaths of the four boys was even true. Only one family member has made mention of the boys in an ancestry site online.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.