HARTINGTON — A deadly pedestrian motor vehicle accident here has prompted county and city officials to seek a change in the speed limit on the edge of Hartington.

Cedar County Commissioners will be sending a request to the Nebraska Dept. of Roads concerning lowering the speed limit on the highways running south and west from the intersection where the St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery is located on the southern edge of Hartington.

Hartington native Dan Leise was killed this summer while crossing the highway near the cemetery.

The city of Hartington will bring up the matter at its Oct. 3 meeting. A written request will then be submitted to the State.

