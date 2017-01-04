July 27, 2016

HARTINGTON — A simple building permit issued on the construction of a residence on an 80-acre piece of farm ground has turned into a nightmare.

After being in session for two hours at a public hearing Monday to determine if the building permit was filed in error, members of the Board of Adjustment said they wanted to go into Executive Session and vote by secret ballot.

A discussion was then held on whether there was legal reason to go into Executive Session. Paul Koch, a member of the Adjustment Board, said the Board had previously gone into Executive Session at other meetings, and felt Monday’s meeting should be no different.

Against the advice of Attorney Steve Mossman, Attorney Jeff Hrouda and County Attorney George Hirschbach, members of the Board of Adjustment voted to enter Executive Session, although not all members were in favor.

Once out of Exectutive Session, Koch said the Board of Adjustment wanted to seek legal advice before making a decision.

“Even though I know this is a disappointment to you, we just want to do the right thing,” said Board member Mike Hans.

