HARTINGTON — John Freeman is putting the fun

in fundamentals with the youth wrestling program in

Hartington.

“My goal is for the kids to have fun while still learning

basic technique,” said Freeman. “This is all to help strengthen

the high school program, and there are a handful of

guys over the next few years coming out of the program

into their freshman year that should really help the team.”

Freeman started helping with the youth program here nine years ago.

