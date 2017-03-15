HARTINGTON — John Freeman is putting the fun
in fundamentals with the youth wrestling program in
Hartington.
“My goal is for the kids to have fun while still learning
basic technique,” said Freeman. “This is all to help strengthen
the high school program, and there are a handful of
guys over the next few years coming out of the program
into their freshman year that should really help the team.”
Freeman started helping with the youth program here nine years ago.
