HARTINGTON — Cedar County Commissioners have agreed to take on the responsibility of maintaining the grounds around the Wiseman Memorial, located northeast of Wynot.

The monument is located on land that is now owned by Kurt Tetan, Omaha.

The land had previously been owned by the Beste family. The Beste’s also cared for the Monument and did the mowing.

Tetan made contact with Cedar County Commissioner Terry Pinkelman and said he would be unable to take care of the monument or do any mowing at the location.

He said he would, however, be willing to lease the small tract of land where the Monument is located to Cedar County so the county could maintain the grounds.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.