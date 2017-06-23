HARTINGTON — Gary Wiese is retiring after putting in close to 44 years working with public power companies – almost 17 of those years were at Cedar-Knox Public Power District.

“I have been in this business for over 43 years and I have worked with a lot of great people,” Wiese said. “Working for a power company has been phenomenal. It has been very rewarding. I have learned so much from the people I have worked with through the years. I have seen a lot of changes in the past 43 years and there will be more and better changes coming up that will serve our customers.”

Wiese began his career as a lineman with a municipality in April 1974. His training as a lineman, which was provided through his employment, was done through Northeast Tech College, Norfolk. Wiese completed his Journeymen Linemen at NPPD.

Wiese was hired by Nebraska Public Power District in 1978 and moved to York. He transferred to several other communities during the 22 years he was with NPPD.

