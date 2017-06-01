SOUTH YANKTON — After more than 10 years of struggling with funding, the Corps of Discovery Welcome Center near Crofton on Highway 81, a non-profit entity, will be looking for new ways to make money.

Frederick Pinkelman, who has been on the Welcome Center’s board since it opened in 2001, said the Welcome Center is looking to host several fundraising events and musical performances. He said the board’s hope is the events will become yearly occurrences from which the welcome center will profit.

One event planned for December is the Taste of Christmas. The event will include a fundraising bake sale and silent auction for participants.

The Welcome Center also hosted an April bluebird workshop, where participants could pay $20 to learn about the conservation of Nebraska’s bluebirds and build nesting boxes. The event was led by Bluebirds Across Nebraska, an organization devoted to increasing the Nebraska bluebird population.

Pinkelman said some events haven’t helped the welcome center.

The Center hosted an Elvis Presley impersonator concert May 5 to kick off the summer. Pinkelman said the attendance for the show wasn’t up to expectations and the center only just broke even.

Board member Marilyn Schumacher said it costs about $55,000 a year to run the facility. Most of the Welcome Center’s funds come from sponsors, memberships, donations, grants and fundraisers.

“The amount of aid received varies from year to year,” Schumacher said. “That is why the center is seeking annual commitments to establish an operating budget.”

The Nebraska State Tourism Commission provided the Welcome Center this year with a temporary, summer employee to assist during peak tourism season. Other than the employee, the state doesn’t provide the Welcome Center with any additional funding.

“I think that’s regrettable,” Pinkelman said. “As a public-use facility, I believe it does merit public tax funding.”

Schumacher said outside aid has previously come from the Cedar and Knox County tourism boards, Modern Woodmen and Humanities Nebraska. The amount of aid they receive isn’t consistent every year, something Schumacher said makes establishing an annual operating budget difficult.

Pinkelman said the building is currently staffed by 11 volunteers. During the year, they assist approximately 15,000 visitors and tourists, according to Schumacher. Pinkelman said the staff is mostly at retirement age, so staff size can vary on a yearly basis due to hospital visits or family emergencies. He said the volunteers are constantly working most of the year, maintaining a well-used facility.

“They’re so dedicated,” Pinkelman said. “They really love working there.”

The Welcome Center is one of many across Nebraska, but it is the only one on Highway 81. Schumacher said it plays a key role in promoting the area to travelers and tourists here. She said the Welcome Center needs support from those who benefit from its location and function.

“Welcome centers play an important role in helping businesses and attractions get the word out to visitors about why they should come to their community and visit their businesses and attractions,” Schumacher said.

Pinkelman said operational costs will only continue to rise, making its future uncertain.

“There’s a limit,” Pinkelman said. “If we can’t pay the bills, I don’t see any other option but closing the doors.”