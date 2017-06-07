LAUREL — A gray overcast sky and a half hour of pouring rain didn’t put a damper on the infectious hopeful mood at Saturday’s Cedar County Relay for Life event here.

Almost 100 area residents waited out the rain in their cars to celebrate and support cancer survivors, their family and caregivers, as well as remember those who have passed away.

The event also acted as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, which has collected over $3.6 billion for cancer research from Relay for Life since its inception in 1985.

Lynette Krie helped organized the event with Christie Larsen, both co-chairs for Cedar County Relay for Life. The two of them work with an ACS manager to coordinate the logistics of the event, as well as round up volunteers and advertise the event.

“You just have to go ask people,” Krie said. “People usually want to get involved because their family and friends have cancer. You really have to believe in the cause.”

